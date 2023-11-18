National Bankshares Cuts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALYA. Cormark lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 price target on Alithya Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.30 to C$3.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$146.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

