National Bankshares Analysts Give Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) a C$16.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAC. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$9.86 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

