National Bank Financial Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN stock opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$586.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

