MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTUAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
