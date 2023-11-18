Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Movano Price Performance

Shares of MOVE stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Movano has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Movano

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 860.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 369,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 32.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

