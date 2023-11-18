Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $23.28

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $23.81. Morphic shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,344 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Morphic Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

