Morgan Stanley Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $132.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.38.

GL stock opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $6,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Globe Life by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

