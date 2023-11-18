MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Short Interest Update

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 74,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

