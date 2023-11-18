Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $0.30 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

