Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $37.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,494.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,801.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,068 shares of company stock valued at $768,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Model N by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSE MODN opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $904.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

