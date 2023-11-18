Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,735 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

