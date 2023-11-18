Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,244. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

