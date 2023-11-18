Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 616 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $45,115.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,217.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

