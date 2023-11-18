Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,788 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,347,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.