Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,584 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

