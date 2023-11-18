Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 636 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,068 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

