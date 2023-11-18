Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,836 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 159,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in DaVita by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

