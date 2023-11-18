Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,288 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

