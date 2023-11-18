Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $228.94 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

