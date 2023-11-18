Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,013,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after acquiring an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 366,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.