Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,931 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,313 shares of company stock valued at $589,688 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

