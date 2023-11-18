Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 55,774 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

NYSE VFC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

