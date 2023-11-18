Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) vs. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Head to Head Comparison

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mercari and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercari N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands 4.52% 9.62% 6.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercari and Solo Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands $517.63 million 0.82 -$4.95 million $0.38 12.24

Analyst Ratings

Mercari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solo Brands.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercari and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercari 0 1 1 0 2.50 Solo Brands 0 0 5 0 3.00

Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Mercari.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Mercari on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

