Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

MLP opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 129.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,246,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 85,857.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter worth $59,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

