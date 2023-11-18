Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $149.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.86.

NYSE:VAC opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

