Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
