Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

