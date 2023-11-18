Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.72 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.25.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.27.
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
