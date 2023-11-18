Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE L opened at $67.00 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

