Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE L opened at $67.00 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $67.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

