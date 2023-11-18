Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $207.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.10, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

