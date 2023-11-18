Lido Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $620.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $360.00 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

