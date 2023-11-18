Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

