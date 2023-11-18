Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

