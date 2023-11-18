Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

