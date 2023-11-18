Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

