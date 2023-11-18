Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 62,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

