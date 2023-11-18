Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.