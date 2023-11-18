Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Up 0.1 %

PNR stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

