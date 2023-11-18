Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.31 and its 200 day moving average is $276.67. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
