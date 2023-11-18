Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.31 and its 200 day moving average is $276.67. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.