Lido Advisors LLC Invests $775,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,782,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,716 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

