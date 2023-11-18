Lido Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $48.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

