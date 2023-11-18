Lido Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 117.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,557.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,524.21. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

