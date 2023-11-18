Lido Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

