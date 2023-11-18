Lido Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,940,490 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Company Profile



Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

