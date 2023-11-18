Lido Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

