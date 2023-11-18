Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $534.78 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $541.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.