Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

