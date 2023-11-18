Lido Advisors LLC Buys 716 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $693,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

