Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $202.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

