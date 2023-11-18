Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

DLR stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.